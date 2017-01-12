sports
2017 McDonald’s All American Nominees From Indiana Announced

1 hour ago

Lauren Beasley
The McDonald’s All-American Games have revealed the list of nominees for the boys and girls games scheduled for March 29th in Chicago.

The offical rosters have yet to be announced, but we know the players who make the roster will be chosen from the state-by-state list of nominees.

On the boys side, Indiana has 10 nominated, while on the girls side, Indiana only has 7 girls nominated.

Indiana Boys: Brian Bowen (La Lumiere), Isaiah Coleman-Lands (La Lumiere), Jacob Epperson (La Lumiere), Jaren Jackson Jr. (La Lumiere), Cooper Neese (Cloverdale), Jordan Poole (La Lumiere), Marcus Smith (Horizon Christian), Isiah Stokes (La Lumiere), Kris Wilkes (North Central), Malik Williams (Fort Wayne Snider).

Indiana Girls: Karissa McLaughlin (Homestead), Rachel McLimore (Zionsville), Aly Reiff (Whitko), Daly Sullivan (South Bend St. Joseph’s), Mason VanHouten (Fort Wayne Canterbury), Macee Williams (Fountain Central), Madison Wise (Greenfield-Central).

Check the full list of McDonald’s All-American Game nominees here.

