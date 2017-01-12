News and Gossip
Woody Harrelson Joins Star Wars’ Han Solo Spin-Off Film

50 mins ago

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

The upcoming young Han Solo Star Wars movie, isn’t scheduled to be released until 2018 but now we have learned that Woody Harrelson is joining the cast.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” said the film’s directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

The film’s overall plot is will follow the adventures of Solo in his early days before the events of George Lucas’ original 1977 Star Wars.

Beyond Harrelson, we know Alden Ehrenreich will be playing the role of young Solo while, Donald Glover will be playing Lando Calrissian.

SOURCE: Star Wars | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
