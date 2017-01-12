The Garbage
Mel B: I Think Mariah Carey Has Completely Lost Her Singing Ability

51 mins ago

yoalexrapz
Former Spice Girl Mel B, who was also in Times Square during Mariah Carey’s terrible new years eve performance has a theory as to why Mariah had her meltdown. She said, “Maybe she doesn’t have that voice anymore… I hate to say it … I think maybe she was having a rough day vocally and didn’t even want to attempt that when it actually came to singing live because some of the track was pre-recorded, all of the high notes, and some of it was just blank for her to sing live.”

That’s exactly what I’ve been saying for a few years now. I don’t think Mariah can really sing anymore as sad as that is!

