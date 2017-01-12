Mel B: I Think Mariah Carey Has Completely Lost Her Singing Ability

Former Spice Girl Mel B, who was also in Times Square during Mariah Carey’s terrible new years eve performance has a theory as to why Mariah had her meltdown. She said, “Maybe she doesn’t have that voice anymore… I hate to say it … I think maybe she was having a rough day vocally and didn’t even want to attempt that when it actually came to singing live because some of the track was pre-recorded, all of the high notes, and some of it was just blank for her to sing live.”



That’s exactly what I’ve been saying for a few years now. I don’t think Mariah can really sing anymore as sad as that is!

