The Weeknd Spotted Hooking Up With Justin Bieber’s Ex, Selena Gomez [PHOTOS]

7 hours ago

Persia Nicole
👀 #SelenaGomez #TheWeeknd #Weeknd

A photo posted by HipHop Talk (@hiphop.talk) on

Well singer the Weeknd hasn’t been single longer than a month following his breakup with Bella Hadid and he has already moved on and making out! Justin Bieber may not like what I just saw considering there are rumors he wants his ex back and ex I’m talking about Selena Gomez…. Well Justin should look else where because from the look of the pic I just seen The Weeknd had a make out session with Miss Selena… OH & to make things worst Selena is “friends” with Bella’s sister GiGi (SHADEEEE)…

Playlist