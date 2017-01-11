WATCH: First Look At Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson In “Urban Myths” Trailer [VIDEO]

It was last year that we learned that Joseph Fiennes had been casted as Michael Jackson for the comedy film that would tell the tale of Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando, and Michael Jackson as they attempt to journey back to West Coast in the aftermath of 9/11 called “Urban Myths.”

However, now it looks like we have a trailer, thanks to Sky Arts who released the first visual of the film Wednesday morning.

Get a first look at Fiennes as Jackson in the newly revealed teaser above!

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty