Vids
Home > Vids

WATCH: First Look At Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson In “Urban Myths” Trailer [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

It was last year that we learned that Joseph Fiennes had been casted as Michael Jackson for the comedy film that would tell the tale of Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando, and Michael Jackson as they attempt to journey back to West Coast in the aftermath of 9/11 called “Urban Myths.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

However, now it looks like we have a trailer, thanks to Sky Arts who released the first visual of the film Wednesday morning.

Get a first look at Fiennes as Jackson in the newly revealed teaser above!

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

Continue reading WATCH: First Look At Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson In “Urban Myths” Trailer [VIDEO]

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist