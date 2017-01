Does Chrissy Teigen know about this?!

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

It looks Like Ariana Grande and John Legend Are Teaming Up for a Beauty and the Beast Duet. Ariana posted a pic of her in the studio and tagged John Legend in it. The Beauty and The Beast movie Instagram reposted the picture leading people to believe they’ll be covering “Tale as Old As Time”. If this is the case, this will be epic.

