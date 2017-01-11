Surprises In Store For Pretty Little Liars Final Season

Producers from Pretty Little Liars revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour this week that the show’s upcoming final season would be “a love letter to the fans” and include surprises. According to Entertainment Weekly, one of those special surprises will be a musical number. One of the producers said: “All of them have incredible talents and singing happens to be one of them, and I thought it was a shame that we didn’t utilize that.” Producers also promise a lot of returning characters and a time jump. The final season of Pretty Little Liars begins April 18 on Freeform.

