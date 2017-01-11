The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Surprises In Store For Pretty Little Liars Final Season

2 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Producers from Pretty Little Liars revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour this week that the show’s upcoming final season would be “a love letter to the fans” and include surprises. According to Entertainment Weekly, one of those special surprises will be a musical number. One of the producers said: “All of them have incredible talents and singing happens to be one of them, and I thought it was a shame that we didn’t utilize that.” Producers also promise a lot of returning characters and a time jump. The final season of Pretty Little Liars begins April 18 on Freeform.

People's Choice Awards 2016 - Backstage And Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist