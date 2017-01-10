Entertainment News
Beyoncé Interviewed Solange For Interview Magazine & It’s As Epic As You’d Imagine

Brilliant.

The Bey-hive and fans of the Knowles sisters got a surprise treat on their timeline on Tuesday.

Solange took to Instagram to debut her flawless cover of the February 2017 issue of Interview magazine and revealed an accompanying one-on-one with her sister Beyoncé. The ladies sat down and got in-depth about everything from “womanism” and growing up in Houston, to Solo’s super successful 2016 album A Seat At The Table.

Big sis Bey kicked off the interview by taking a moment to express her love for Solange, saying, “I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you.” 

The Lemonade singer went on to ask Solo to elaborate on what initially attracted her to art when she was growing up. Solange answered, “I remember having so much perspective about my voice, and how to use my voice, at such a young age, whether it was through dance, poetry, or coming up with different projects. I guess I always felt a yearning to communicate, I had a lot of things to say. And I appreciated y’all’s patience in the house during all of these different phases. They were not ever very introverted, quiet phases.”

The ladies reminisce about growing up in their Parkwood neighborhood in Houston, with Solange recalling, “We grew up in the same neighborhood that produced Scarface, Debbie Allen, and Phylicia Rashad. So, culturally, it was as rich as it gets. People were warm. People were friendly. But the biggest thing that I took from it is the storytelling. In the hair salon or in the line at the grocery store; there was never a dull moment. I feel so happy that I got to grow up in a place where you could be the pastor’s wife, you could be a lawyer, you could be a stripper on the side, you could be a schoolteacher: we saw every kind of woman connect on one common experience, which was that everyone wanted to be great and everyone wanted to do better.”

The Grammy-nominated singer touched on the topic of womanism, adding, “We really became womanist because of [how we grew up]. And that’s the thing that I carry with me the most, being able to go out into the world and connect with women of all kinds. I was just having a conversation with someone about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and I was saying how I love that show and think it’s so brilliant because it’s the woman that was represented in my childhood in Houston. It makes me feel so at home.”

Check out the full interview here, and catch both Beyoncé and Solange at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February.

