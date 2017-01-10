gossip
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Beyonce Reunite For Blue Ivy’s Birthday & More

Have the power couples made amends?

Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite For Blue Ivy’s Birthday

Is the crew back together?

Ever since Kanye West ranted about Beyonce & Jay-Z during his Saint Pablo tour, shortly before his hospitalization, fans have speculated about the health of their longterm friendship.

But it looks like they are letting bygones be bygones.

US Weekly reports the power couples reunited for Blue Ivy’s 5th birthday. The Wests arrived sans kids, captured wearing sweatpants, army print and plaid.

We’re sure that’s the first of many parties to come!

