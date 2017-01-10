Ed Sheeran Says Eminem “Tested” Kendrick Lamar To Make Sure He Was Legit

According to Ed Sheeran, Eminem tested Kendrick Lamar to make sure he was a real deal rapper, and that he didn’t use a ghost writer. In a radio interview Ed Sheeran told a story that legendary producer Rick Rubin told him. He said Eminem heard that Kendrick Lamar was the best rapper and he invited him to the studio to get him on a song,” explained Sheeran. “He arrived, and Kendrick came with all his mates and Eminem said, ‘I just want you in the studio, just you on your own and then my engineer is gonna come in and then record you doing it, but your mates aren’t allowed in.’ And then, Kendrick did it and wrote a sick verse. And then everyone came in to listen to it and Eminem said that he did it to test Kendrick, because he thought he had a ghostwriter. And he then realized that he didn’t, and then claimed he was the best, which is kinda cool, I think.”

