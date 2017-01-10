HollyWEED Guy Turned Himself Into The LAPD

Remember on New Years Day how someone changed the Hollywood sign to say “Hollyweed”? Well the guy that did it surrendered to cops and is now arrested. His name is Zach Fernandez and he turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station with his attorney by his side. He was booked for a misdemeanor in trespassing and posted a $1,000 bond.

LA police say they have arrested the prankster who used white tarps to make the “HOLLYWOOD” sign read “HOLLYWeeD” https://t.co/pTT2m2TncS pic.twitter.com/2qmq4Xx8za — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) January 10, 2017

