Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is in theaters everywhere January 27th.

16 hours ago

Soulja Boy had the internet going crazy last week with his over-the-top retelling of a home invasion that sounded more like a video game than real life. Then his beef with Chris Brown made more headlines. Always quick with the jokes, Twitter created the #SouljaBoyChallenge, in which people tell unbelievable tales about their own bravery.

After I watched Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, I couldn’t help but think some of the scenes were directly out of Soulja Boy’s imagination. That’s why when I was interviewing Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil‘s leading lady, I asked her to do the Soulja Boy Challenge. She gladly obliged and gave us storytelling greatness right out of our favorite video game franchise.

Check it out above and be sure to go see Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in theaters everywhere January 27th.

Playlist