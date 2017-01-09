News and Gossip
Perp Walk: See The People Suspected Of Robbing Kim Kardashian In Paris

The alleged thieves are in custody.

16 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Kim Kardashian was robbed during a trip to Paris last year, but after suffering through the traumatic event, it looks like she’ll at least get the justice she deserves. Earlier today, TMZ reported over a dozen suspects were taken in for questioning and now, there are also photos of the perps being detained.

… 3 of the suspects are women — the rest, of course, men. Two of the suspects are diamond dealers. As for the women, cops say they were tailing Kim around Paris in the days preceding the jewelry heist,” TMZ reports.

Authorities say $10 million in cash and jewelry were taken from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star on the night of October 3, as she was bound and held at gunpoint alongside a hotel concierge. After a much-needed hiatus, Kim is just recently returning to her normally cozy spot in the limelight, sharing new footage of her husband, kids, and more.

Click here for photos of the suspects police believe were involved in the heist.

SOURCE: TMZ

