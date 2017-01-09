Perp Walk: See The People Suspected Of Robbing Kim Kardashian In Paris

Kim Kardashian was robbed during a trip to Paris last year, but after suffering through the traumatic event, it looks like she’ll at least get the justice she deserves. Earlier today, TMZ reported over a dozen suspects were taken in for questioning and now, there are also photos of the perps being detained.
“… 3 of the suspects are women — the rest, of course, men. Two of the suspects are diamond dealers. As for the women, cops say they were tailing Kim around Paris in the days preceding the jewelry heist,” TMZ reports.
Authorities say $10 million in cash and jewelry were taken from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star on the night of October 3, as she was bound and held at gunpoint alongside a hotel concierge. After a much-needed hiatus, Kim is just recently returning to her normally cozy spot in the limelight, sharing new footage of her husband, kids, and more.
Click here for photos of the suspects police believe were involved in the heist.
1. Forget about cleavage, underboob, or ass crack — the new trend in overexposure is called the "thigh-brow." This crease of fat at the place where hip meets thigh is all the rage on social media, and got an extra dose of attention when Kim Kardashian displayed a crazily-exaggerated version of it in this photo from her GQ spread. Love it or loathe it, all the cool kids are doing it, so here are 15 more pics to show you what it is.
Source:Instagram
1 of 16
2. Amber Rose showed off hers in profile while frolicking in the surf.
Source:Instagram
2 of 16
3. Kylie Jenner is credited with launching the trend (🤔) thanks to photos like these.
Source:Instagram
3 of 16
4. Her sisters Khloé Kadashian and Kendall Jenner aren't about to be left out.
Source:Instagram
4 of 16
5. Karreuche Tran shows off just a hint of hers.
Source:Instagram
5 of 16
6. Hannah Bronfman offers a peek of her thigh-brow while lounging.
Source:Instagram
6 of 16
7. Rihanna's is almost as famous as her booty.
Source:Instagram
7 of 16
8. Nicki Minaj wins the award for deepest crease.
Source:Instagram
8 of 16
9. Social media star Jodie Joe offers a high-angle view.
Source:Instagram
9 of 16
10. Yeezy model Amina Blue uses hers to pack for a trip.
Source:Instagram
10 of 16
11. Jennifer Lopez brought hers from the block.
Source:Instagram
11 of 16
12. Iggy Azalea is trying her hardest to create one.
Source:Instagram
12 of 16
13. Beyoncé slays so hard, she doesn't even need to squat to get hers.
Source:Instagram
13 of 16
14. 50 Cent's baby mother Daphne Joy likes hers with watermelon.
Source:Instagram
14 of 16
15. Chrissy Teigen proves it's one feature that's enhanced by pregnancy.
Source:Instagram
15 of 16
16. It's Niykee Heaton's all time fave pose.
Source:Instagram
16 of 16
Continue reading What’s A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You
What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You