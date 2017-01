Paul George has been solidified as a superstar in the NBA. (Were there even any doubts?) George teamed up with Nike get ready for the release of his new kicks “The PG1”. The design of the shoe pays tribute to his cover of NBA 2K17 and his love of fishing. Now only if they would make me play basketball as well as him. Check out more flicks of the kicks below.

Source:http://solecollector.com/news/2017/01/nike-paul-george-signature-shoe-pg1

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: