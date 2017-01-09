AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey Takes A Break From Social Media

Mariah Carey Takes Break From Social Media After NYE Debacle

Aside from some statements from management, singer Mariah Carey has been pretty mum since her disastrous NYE performance.

Now the diva speaks out, releasing a statement about the incident via a voice message on Twitter.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will, but for now I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and I was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” she said. “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

She continued, “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all. Listen, guys. They spoiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Mariah continued, explaining she was taking a break from social media:

“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself, to be with my loved ones, and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

You can hear the full statement below:

