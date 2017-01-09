Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey Takes A Break From Social Media

The reality star is one step closer to justice.

5 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey Takes Break From Social Media After NYE Debacle

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Aside from some statements from management, singer Mariah Carey has been pretty mum since her disastrous NYE performance.

Now the diva speaks out, releasing a statement about the incident via a voice message on Twitter.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will, but for now I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and I was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” she said. “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

She continued, “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all. Listen, guys. They spoiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Mariah continued, explaining she was taking a break from social media:

“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself, to be with my loved ones, and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

You can hear the full statement below:

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist