Tupac wrote a super dirty love letter to a woman when he was incarcerated and it makes 50 Shades of Gray look TAME. It’s a handwritten letter from him and has lines like “Have you ever been tied to a bedpost and licked like a lollypop?” That’s really the only PG13 line we can share. He also talks about bubble baths, oily massages, blindfolds, 12 positions of lovemaking and more.

You can check out the letter here. It’s going up for auction today!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: