BREAKING: 16 People Have Been Arrested For Kim K’s Paris Robbery

4 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld'

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

16 people have now been arrested with ties to Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. According to reports, officials were able to track down the suspects with the help of DNA evidence found in Kim’s Paris apartment. Kim, who recently returned to social media after an extended hiatus, has yet to publicly comment on the arrests. The robbers were busted during sweeping 6 a.m. raids conducted by the Paris Bandit Brigade early Monday in Paris, Rouen and Grasse. No one has been formally charged though.

Kim Kardashian

