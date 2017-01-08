Entertainment News
Soulja Boy Says Rihanna Is The Cause Of His Beef With Chris Brown

12 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event - Arrivals

Soulja Boy hasn’t been able to contain his hatred for Chris Brown. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Soulja now claims that the origin of their feud all traces back to his friendship with Rihanna.

“What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I’m saying? And no one would have never knew that, n***a, if he hadn’t come and started tripping about Karrueche,”  the “Crank Dat” rapper spills.

He goes on to tell a story about how his friendship with Rihanna came to be. According to Soulja Boy, Rihanna reached out to him to “Netflix and chill” shortly after she was attacked by Brown in 2009.

“I’m in LA, I’m on tour with Lil Wayne at this time, Rihanna called my manager. ‘I wanna come to Soulja Boy Concert.’ I’m a young n***a from the hood from Atlanta I never had nothing in my whole life, that’s Rihanna n***a, she the biggest R&B artist and she just got humiliated. ‘You can come to the show.’”

He went on to explain how he kicked his alleged girlfriend at the time, Teyana Taylor, off of his tour bus to give Rihanna a proper welcome. That’s when Teyana ran and spilled the beans to Brown…allegedly.

He continues, “The next day, I fly to New York. It’s like one in the morning, my management called, ‘Rihanna wants to talk to you. I text her…’I’m at the London Hotel, come through I just want to chill with you.’ I’m like, ‘Damn,’ I’m a young n***a from the hood I already know what time that is. I know what that’s about…That’s what the beef really stems from, it stems from Rihanna.”

He then vows to put a hurting on Breezy in front of his exes at their upcoming boxing match tentatively scheduled for March. “So when we get in the ring, n***a, treat me like I’m Rihanna, n***a, beat me like you did Rihanna, n***a, see what the f**k happens…and Rihanna come to the fight, and Karrueche come to the fight and you know they can’t wait to see this n***a get his a** beat.”

Ok, DeAndre.

Check out the full interview below:

