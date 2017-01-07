Will Nicki Minaj And Safaree Samuels Rekindle Their Love?

Sometimes taking a step back from a relationship is what you need for clarity. And many are hoping that’s what happened for rapper, Nicki Minaj and her ex-fiance/producer, Safaree Samuels. Earlier this week Nicki recently announced her breakup with Meek Mill after a whirlwind 2-year relationship— and now, Samuels is said to want to step back in his place.

As reported by TMZ: Nicki’s ex thinks it’s about time she dropped the Philly rapper because their relationship was always a better look for Meek than her… according to a rep for Safaree. The rep tells us Safaree thinks Meek did zilch to boost Nicki’s career. Case in point, she didn’t release a single new album during nearly 2 years of dating him. Or, as Janet would put it: what has Meek done for you lately? If this sounds like a swoop in progress, there’s a good reason. We’re told Safaree never stopped loving Nicki, and is ready and willing to reopen communication… if she is too.

The couple who were together for 11 years broke up sometime around the end of 2014, after having a toxic business/romantic relationship.

“I walked away,” Samuels told New York City’s Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club in 2015. “I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away. I packed up my stuff and I left… I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there. Everyone around her works for her, you know?”

“So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.”

Adding, “I would never do anything publicly to try to pull her down. Whatever happens between me and her one-on-one is what it is, that’s personal. I would never put that out there.”

Nicki went on the radio to tell her side of the story as well. “This is somebody I grew up with,” she told Power 105.1 FM’s Angie Martinez. “I don’t even know how I’m going to function without that person in my life… I never lived my life as a famous person without him. I don’t think people realize it’s not just a breakup that was a humongous part of my life.”

If definitely sounded like the two had love for each other at the time. The question is: Is the love still there? 2017 should be interesting.

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Call It Quits; Shirley Ceasar Defends Kim Burrell & More..

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Nicki Minaj Defends Comments About Kanye, Her Twerking Skills

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: