Kim Kardashian Tearfully Opens Up About Paris Robbery In KUWTK Trailer

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is back.

23 hours ago

ABC's 'Big Fan'

Kim Kardashian is back on social media and just in time for the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

The reality TV star, who took a break from the public eye after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October, finally opens up about it in the KUWTK trailer.

In the clip, we see Kim recall the incident while telling her sisters, “they’re going to shoot me in the back.” She added, “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

The New Promo for #KUWTK Season 13 by E! Prayers & Love always @kimkardashian

The drama surrounding Kanye’s reported mental breakdown also makes its way into the trailer. Kim receives an alarming phone call that almost moves her to tears. “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home,’ she says in another scene.

The upcoming season of KUWTK premieres in March.


