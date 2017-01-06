Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Safaree Wants That Old Thing Back After Nicki Minaj Announces Split With Meek Mill

Find out what he says about his famous ex.

9 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Safaree Samuels is ready to get back in the game with his famous ex Nicki Minaj, after she announced her split with Meek Mill earlier this week.

According to the former hype man’s rep via TMZ, he’s excited that Nicki split with the Philly rapper because he feels he was always a better look. SB thinks Meek was a waste of Nicki’s time and did nothing for her career, since she hasn’t released an album in the two years she’s dated him.

Despite the public bashing that occurred between Nicki and Safaree at the end of their relationship, SB claims he never stopped loving Nicki, and is ready and willing to reopen communication if she is too. He even tweeted the quintessential “let’s hook up again” tweet:

One good thing about Omeeka’s split is that the Barbs has new music on the way. Do you think Safaree is a better look for Nicki than Meek Mill?

SOURCE: TMZ

Breakfast Club: 12 Things We Learned About Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Breakfast Club: 12 Things We Learned About Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Breakfast Club: 12 Things We Learned About Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship (PHOTOS)

Breakfast Club: 12 Things We Learned About Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship (PHOTOS)

breakup , couple , meek mill , Nicki Minaj , Safaree

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist