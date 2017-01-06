Safaree Wants That Old Thing Back After Nicki Minaj Announces Split With Meek Mill

Safaree Samuels is ready to get back in the game with his famous ex Nicki Minaj, after she announced her split with Meek Mill earlier this week.

According to the former hype man’s rep via TMZ, he’s excited that Nicki split with the Philly rapper because he feels he was always a better look. SB thinks Meek was a waste of Nicki’s time and did nothing for her career, since she hasn’t released an album in the two years she’s dated him.

Despite the public bashing that occurred between Nicki and Safaree at the end of their relationship, SB claims he never stopped loving Nicki, and is ready and willing to reopen communication if she is too. He even tweeted the quintessential “let’s hook up again” tweet:

One good thing about Omeeka’s split is that the Barbs has new music on the way. Do you think Safaree is a better look for Nicki than Meek Mill?

SOURCE: TMZ