Is There A Mariah Carey Biopic Coming Soon?

Find out more details.

10 hours ago

Mariah Carey may have kicked off the year with a little drama, but that won’t stop her empire from growing.

According to Mariah’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, the team is working on a secret Mariah Carey biopic. Stella told ET“We have a secret project. We do have a scripted drama that we are developing that has not been announced about Mariah’s life that’s going to be incredibly poignant.”

Stella praised her client and friend, calling her “one in seven billion.” But who would be great enough to play the legendary diva in a film about her life? Stella admitted, “I don’t even know. We haven’t gotten there.” She continued, “We’ll hopefully do, you know, holiday movies with [Hallmark], and the first of which we were supposed to do this February, but of course we have this tour, so we had to push it. But we’ll get a good movie out to the public.”

Along with signing a deal with Hallmark, Mariah has also entered the world of reality television with Mariah’s World. As for a season two of the E! series, Stella says, “We’ll see.” 

Mariah and Stella are still in full damage control mode after bombing her Dick Clark New Year’s Eve performance and firing her creative director.

SOURCE: ET

