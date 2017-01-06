Here’s Val Chmerkovskiy Response To The Haters Who Are Mad That He’s Dating Amber Rose

Amber Rose got lucky and found a man whose clap back game is as strong as hers.

After Muva and new boo, Val Chmerkovskiy, announced their relationship to the world via Instagram, both of their comment sections were filled with hateful messages about their union. But Val may have won Amber’s heart all over again by defending his girl and clapping back at the haters.

🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

The DWTS star took to Instagram to share another dope photo of the new couple, then followed it up with a series of tweets:

It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you. — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

…and what God knows about you." -beautiful advice this morning 🙏🏻 — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

Amber already seems to be smitten by her new love. On an episode of her Loveline podcast, Muva revealed why she waited so long to share her relationship with Val to the world, saying, “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy. I didn’t want to put it out there because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It’s so exciting though.”

Good for you, Amb. New year, new man.

Source: Bossip