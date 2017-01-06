Entertainment News
Here’s Val Chmerkovskiy Response To The Haters Who Are Mad That He’s Dating Amber Rose

Don't come for Muva or her man.

11 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
val chmerkovskiy

Source: getty / Getty

Amber Rose got lucky and found a man whose clap back game is as strong as hers.

After Muva and new boo, Val Chmerkovskiy, announced their relationship to the world via Instagram, both of their comment sections were filled with hateful messages about their union. But Val may have won Amber’s heart all over again by defending his girl and clapping back at the haters.

🌹

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

The DWTS star took to Instagram to share another dope photo of the new couple, then followed it up with a series of tweets:

Amber already seems to be smitten by her new love. On an episode of her Loveline podcast, Muva revealed why she waited so long to share her relationship with Val to the world, saying, “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy. I didn’t want to put it out there because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It’s so exciting though.”

Good for you, Amb. New year, new man.

Source: Bossip 

Amber Rose , couple , DWTS , instagram , Val Chmerkovsky

