‘Charmed’ Reboot Is In The Works At The CW – Get The Details!

Since the hit show Charmed ended back in 2006, there have always been rumors of a revival or reboot but now it looks like someone might actually be re-booting the hit series.

According E! The CW has ordered a pilot script for a reboot WITH Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman behind the series.

However, instead of this being a sequel to the show, it seems the reboot may be more of prequel since sources say the script will be set in 1976 and will feature a new cast.

Nevertheless, the overall story will be similar because according to E! the action will revolve around three witches who come together to fight the forces of evil (and fight for women’s rights) in a New England town in 1976.

Original Charmed stars like Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs have already showed support on social media while Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan have yet to respond to the news publicly. See below:

#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2017

We wish them well. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 5, 2017

So far, Charmed fans seem to be divided at the new series potentially having nothing to do with the original but we will keep you updated as the story develops.

