Disney Channel Cancels ‘Girl Meets World’ After Three Seasons

1 hour ago

Lauren Beasley
BURBANK, CA - June 18, 2014: Cast members of \'Girl Meets World,\' Danielle Fishel, who plays Topanga,

Source: Katie Falkenberg / Getty

After three successful seasons, Girl Meets World has been canceled at Disney Channel. The writers for the show posted a farewell message announcing the news on Twitter. See below:

Series star Rowan Blanchard also shared a heartfelt message to the show’s fans on her Instagram account. See below:

I is a sequel series to the popular show Boy Meets World which ran for seven seasons. Although the sequel series never matched the same level of success as it predecessor, fans of the series are still sad to see the show go.

Girl Meets World‘s final episodes will air Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

