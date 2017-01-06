Disney Channel Cancels ‘Girl Meets World’ After Three Seasons

After three successful seasons, Girl Meets World has been canceled at Disney Channel. The writers for the show posted a farewell message announcing the news on Twitter. See below:

It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

Series star Rowan Blanchard also shared a heartfelt message to the show’s fans on her Instagram account. See below:

I is a sequel series to the popular show Boy Meets World which ran for seven seasons. Although the sequel series never matched the same level of success as it predecessor, fans of the series are still sad to see the show go.

Girl Meets World‘s final episodes will air Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

