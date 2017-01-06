Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program

This is very good news for the former NBA star.

12 hours ago

The past year has been a very tumultuous one for former NBA star Lamar Odom. After being near death back in October 2015 after OD’ing at a Nevada brothel, dealing with the long process to recovery, going back and forth with his divorce from Khloe Kardashian and reports of returning to old habits, Odom has been through a lot in a little over a year.

Finally there is some very good news surrounding Lamar Odom and that is because he is fresh out of rehab after successfully completing his program, according to a new report by E! News. Odom checked himself into a 30-day rehabilitation program and is now finished with his in-house treatment.

While receiving treatment at the facility, Odom was also regularly attending both individual and group therapy sessions. Sources say that he was happy and looked very refreshed upon his departure from rehab. This positive news comes on the heels of a nice holiday season, as he spent New Year’s with his teenage son and daughter.

Odom’s attorney gave a statement on his client’s outlook and focus for the New Year, stating “It’s 100 percent of bettering himself,” he said. “Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life,” he said. “There’s a lot to live for. He’s young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.”

It’s so nice to see Lamar Odom come back from such a terrifying ordeal that could have ended in fatality. As long as he surrounds himself with the right people, he should continue to prosper and be around for his family for many years to come.

 

