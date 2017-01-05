News and Gossip
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In Chris Brown Feud

This is getting ridiculous.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash The 'Classic Throwback Concert'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Soulja Boy threw Chris Brown‘s precious daughter Royalty into the middle of their ugly feud.

The rapper hit Instagram this morning with a photo of C.B.’s little girl that he got from her mom’s Instagram page. Oddly enough, the cute pic had Floyd Mayweather and Money Team tags on it – a reference to the artists’ proposed celeb boxing match to settle their score. Soulja’s message? Even Royalty is on his side.

TMZ spoke with Chris’ baby mom Nia Guzman to see why, of all people, she’d tag Floyd in Royalty’s pics. “So, does Nia want Chris to get his ass kicked? Probably,” the site reports. “But we spoke to her, and she says her Royalty pic had nothing to do with Chris and Soulja’s celeb boxing match. Nia says she and the kid have been hanging out with Floyd recently … and ‘Floyd is investing in Royalty’s future.’”

Of course, Breezy didn’t let the diss go unchecked. See Soulja stoop way too low for our tastes below, plus what Chris has to say in the video that follows.

Me and my trainer/big brother @floydmayweather #TMT it's official!! 😈👊🏾

A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on

A day after #souljaboy called a truce he's back to trying to bait #chrisbrown. Should #breezy respond?

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

What happened to Soulja’s apology and turning over a new leaf? That didn’t last long.

SOURCE: TMZ

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

