Back In The Day With Buster: Ariana Grande Predicted Her Success In 2013 [VIDEO]

32 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
When it comes to exclusive and entertaining interviews, no one does it better than Radio Now’s own Buster.

However before he was in Indy, he working at a radio station in Philly that doesn’t exist anymore and that’s where he met Ariana.

From beginning to end, he got her to discuss her future where she predicted being successful. Plus, it’s interesting to see her discuss NOT exploiting sexuality, playing charades with Big Sean before they dated, and a song with Justin Bieber that has since gone unreleased.

Check out the vide above of Ariana Grande predicting her career in 2013 after a performance in Philadelphia with Buster back in the day!

Playlist