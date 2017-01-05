Back In The Day With Buster: Ariana Grande Predicted Her Success In 2013 [VIDEO]

When it comes to exclusive and entertaining interviews, no one does it better than Radio Now’s own Buster.
However before he was in Indy, he working at a radio station in Philly that doesn’t exist anymore and that’s where he met Ariana.
From beginning to end, he got her to discuss her future where she predicted being successful. Plus, it’s interesting to see her discuss NOT exploiting sexuality, playing charades with Big Sean before they dated, and a song with Justin Bieber that has since gone unreleased.
Check out the vide above of Ariana Grande predicting her career in 2013 after a performance in Philadelphia with Buster back in the day!
20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Hair Laid, Face BeatSource:Instagram 1 of 20
2. Just A Quick SelfieSource:Instagram 2 of 20
3. Hair Down With The HoopsSource:Instagram 3 of 20
4. Hanging Out With Her HairSource:Instagram 4 of 20
5. Cosmo GirlSource:Instagram via Cosmopolitan Magazine 5 of 20
6. Probably Trying To Figure Out How To Switch Her Ponytail Up…Source:Instagram 6 of 20
7. The Sexy FaceSource:Instagram 7 of 20
8. Wiggin’ OutSource:Instagram 8 of 20
9. Showing Off Her Hang TimeSource:Instagram 9 of 20
10. So Cool She Gets Carried EverywhereSource:Instagram 10 of 20
11. F*ck The Duck Lip, Ariana’s All About The Fish LipSource:Instagram 11 of 20
12. Part Game StrongSource:Instagram 12 of 20
13. Snapbacks and Sad Looking SelfiesSource:Instagram 13 of 20
14. Mackin’ & Hangin’Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15. It Ain’t Nothing But A Hair FlipSource:Instagram 15 of 20
16. Ariana Letting Her Hair Down For Her BestiesSource:Instagram 16 of 20
17. CuteSource:Instagram 17 of 20
18. Blondes Have More FunSource:Instagram 18 of 20
19. Pop ProblemsSource:Instagram 19 of 20
20. Ariana & Her Grandfather (RIP)Source:Instagram 20 of 20
