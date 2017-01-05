Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance

Heartbreaker.

3 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Mariah Carey is pointing the finger at everything and everyone for her New Year’s Eve performance mishap during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Aside from claiming that the producers of the legendary New Year countdown show set her up to fail, Mariah placed the blame on yet another person from her team. According to ET, MC is no longer working with her longtime creative director and tour choreographer/dancer, Anthony Burrell. A source revealed the reason the “Emotions” singer let him go, saying it’s due to a placement decision he allegedly made without the approval of Carey or her management team.

Ushering in the new year like… @mariahcarey @bryantanaka #dickclark #rehearsal #shades or just #shady

A photo posted by anthonyburrell (@anthonyburrell) on

The source added that Burrell moved Carey’s backup singers off the stage for the live performance in Times Square, putting them at the base of the risers in order to make more room for the dancers and leaving Mariah without any support. Burrell took to Twitter to share his feelings about the NYE performance:

Mariah’s manager, Stella, also a mainstay on the star’s reality show, Mariah’s World, defended her client, telling reporters, “She’s Mariah Carey. She did everything she needed to do at rehearsals. Everything was fine at rehearsals. I don’t think Mariah was deliberately set up to fail but they had major technical glitches. And their decision not to cut to commercial or cut the performance out of the West Coast feed is in a way sabotaging as they wanted a viral moment.”

Burrell also stars on Mariah’s World, but it may be tough for him now to watch himself on her show every Sunday night. The dancer has not commented on his departure.

SOURCE: ET

20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

dick clark , mariah carey , new years eve , performance

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist