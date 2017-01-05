WATCH: The Next Chucky Movie Looks Terrifying! [VIDEO]

The iconic Chucky doll is back and he has a new movie on the way called Cult of Chucky, which will begin filming January 9th in Canada.

According to EW, this new film will pick up where 2013’s Curse of Chucky left off, centering on hit character Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and her confinement in an asylum for the insane.

As expected, Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, while franchise stars Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly will also be returning to their iconic roles.

No release date has been given yet since they will start filming next week but we will be on the lookout for it! In the meantime, watch an exclusive teaser video for Cult of Chucky, above!

SOURCE: EW | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

