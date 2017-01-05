Vids
Home > Vids

WATCH: The Next Chucky Movie Looks Terrifying! [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The iconic Chucky doll is back and he has a new movie on the way called Cult of Chucky, which will begin filming January 9th in Canada.

According to EW, this new film will pick up where 2013’s Curse of Chucky left off, centering on hit character Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and her confinement in an asylum for the insane.

As expected, Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, while franchise stars Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly will also be returning to their iconic roles.

No release date has been given yet since they will start filming next week but we will be on the lookout for it! In the meantime, watch an exclusive teaser video for Cult of Chucky, above!

SOURCE: EW | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

INSTADAILY: 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

22 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading WATCH: The Next Chucky Movie Looks Terrifying! [VIDEO]

INSTADAILY: 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist