WATCH: The Next Chucky Movie Looks Terrifying! [VIDEO]

The iconic Chucky doll is back and he has a new movie on the way called Cult of Chucky, which will begin filming January 9th in Canada.
According to EW, this new film will pick up where 2013’s Curse of Chucky left off, centering on hit character Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and her confinement in an asylum for the insane.
As expected, Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, while franchise stars Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly will also be returning to their iconic roles.
No release date has been given yet since they will start filming next week but we will be on the lookout for it! In the meantime, watch an exclusive teaser video for Cult of Chucky, above!
SOURCE: EW | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
INSTADAILY: 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
22 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Blue Ivy, Beyonce & Mama Tina Channel the 90sSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. Beyonce & Jay ZSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Mama Tina & Kelly Rowland as Dionne (from ‘Clueless’)Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. At Angie’s party. Such a fun party! Big fun in the 80s and 90s ! @richardlawson_rls my baby got his hi top fade❤️Source:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Teyana Taylor As Joanne The ScammerSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert as Harley Quinn & The JokerSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert as Harley Quinn & The JokerSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. LeBron James as Jerome (from ‘Martin’)Source:Instagram 8 of 22
9. LeBron James as Jerome (from ‘Martin’)Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Lebron James as Rommie Rome & Savanah James as The JokerSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Savannah James as The JokerSource:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Kylie Jenner as Christina AguileraSource:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Chris Brown as DeadpoolSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Eniko Hart & her girls as TLCSource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Eniko Hart & her girls as TLCSource:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson as Storm & Black PantherSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Khloe Kardashian As StormSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Khloe Kardashian as StormSource:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Tyga (and crew) as DiplomatSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Katy Perry as Hillary ClintonSource:Instagram 20 of 22
21. KeKe Palmer as SelenaSource:Instagram 21 of 22
22. KeKe Palmer as SelenaSource:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours