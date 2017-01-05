Indy
Robert Mathis Feels Andrew Luck Is The Right Guy To Lead The Colts To The Mountain Top [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
After playing his entire 14-year career with the Indianapolis Colts, it’s safe to say that no one knows this team better than former Colt star Robert Mathis who played his final NFL game this Sunday.

However, despite the 8-8 season, Mathis says the Colts have the right guy to lead them to the mountain top and that guy is quarterback Andrew Luck!

Watch the video above to see exactly what Mathis had to say about the Luck and the future of the Colts franchise!

Playlist