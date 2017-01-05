Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on J. Lo’s New Romance?

9 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
jennifer lopez birthday

Source: getty / Getty

Watch out Drake, we hear Marc Anthony wants that old thing back.

The 6 God may have to go through one very attractive ex-husband if he wants a piece of Jenny from the block, this according to new reports that say Marc Anthony will stop at nothing to win J. Lo back. Jennifer shared a kiss with Marc on stage at the Latin Grammys back in November, but has been spending a lot of time with her new rumored boyfriend Drake as of late. She even canceled her own New Year’s Eve show at E11even in Miami to spend the holiday with the “Fake Love” rapper at Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub – and they locked lips before the clock struck twelve.

The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Though E! Online‘s sources say she’s just “having fun” and not considering Drake as a “potential boyfriend,” the site also notes “J. Lo has no interest in getting back with Marc.” Marc and J. Lo officially split back in 2014, the same year he married third wife Shannon De Lima, who he’s now divorcing. “And a source even tells E! News that their growing romance is 100 percent legit and not a ploy to promote any type of business they might be working on together,” E! adds.

So, who’s the guy for Jen? Only time will tell. Head over to E! for more on Marc’s alleged hating.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

SOURCE: E!

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

24 photos Launch gallery

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Continue reading How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years

Dating , Drake , Jennifer Lopez , Marc Anthony

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist