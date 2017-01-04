Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Photo by Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

It's a New Year, can we please leave the ridiculousness in 2016 where it belongs?

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Here we are only 3 days into 2017 and already celebrities are taking to social media to start new drama. This new beef comes courtesy of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown with Karrueche Tran thrown in for good measure. If you are active on social media you already know that Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef with each other (and everyone else) all the time and the start of the New Year is no different.

The trio of Soulja Boy, Chris Brown and Karrueche has been trending on social media all day long and for an absolutely ridiculous reason…but what else can you expect from Chris and Soulja, who are glorified attention-seekers. The drama all started when Soulja Boy commented and liked a picture of Karrueche on IG, which caused Chris Brown to call him up and let him know he didn’t appreciate him flirting with his ex-girlfriend online.

What followed has been a day’s worth of videos between the two promising to beat each other up, who has more street cred, who has the most money, who’s irrelevant and who’s not and finally ending up with a proposed boxing match with the proceeds going to charity.

After all of this back and forth, Karrueche decided to speak up for herself and give her thoughts on the beef between Soulja and Chris, which caused Chris to totally bash her instead. He went on an explicit rant about how he made her famous, had sex with her friends and more. Clearly neither Soulja Boy nor Chris Brown has people around them that tell them the truth, only “yes” men to co-sign their foolishness.

Read ALL of the ridiculousness that has transpired BELOW:

Oop! It's the second day of the new year! #SouljaBoy #ChrisBrown

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

This is what got #ChrisBrown heated #Roommates! 😩 #SouljaBoy

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown responds to #SouljaBoy (view previous post)

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy vs #ChrisBrown

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown says the proceeds from the boxing match with #SouljaBoy will go to charity

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#Karrueche comments on this whole #SouljaBoy and #ChrisBrown feud #clapbackseason

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#ChrisBrown responds to #Karrueche #clapbackseason — We guess y'all can stop hoping for that #Chrae reunion

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2919793/janet-jackson-welcomes-baby-boy/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2919792/tamar-braxton-pray-for-kim-burrell/

Celebrity Beef , celebrity news , celebrity social media , Chris Brown , Entertainment News , Karrueche Tran , music news , soulja boy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist