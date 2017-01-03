Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find Out His Name!

Bella Ramalho

The wait is over! Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world, her rep has confirmed. As for the little boy’s name? Well, it’s not Michael, after her late older brother.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson and her husband, a Qatari businessman, first stirred baby rumors when the singer suddenly canceled her Unbreakable World Tour in May, when she posted a video sharing the happy news. “We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family. So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Before long, baby bump photos surfaced, but Jackson has mostly been keeping her pregnancy low key. It’s not clear wither little Eissa was born in 2016 or after the new year, but we’re glad to hear the family is doing well.

Congratulations to Janet, Wissam and their growing family!

