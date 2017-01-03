Vids
WATCH: 2-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother After Dresser Falls On Him!! [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
A 2-year-old boy in Utah is being credited as a hero after saving his twin brother’s life after he was stuck under a dresser that fell on him.

Ricky Shoff, the father of the twin boys posted the video on Facebook over the weekend. In the video above, the boys are opening the various dresser drawers and trying to climb on them. The dresser eventually is tipped over and Brock gets stuck underneath.

However thanks to Browdy, who was able to push the dresser, his brother was released and unharmed.

Watch the video of the two year’s old heroics above.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Playlist