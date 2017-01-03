‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Extended Trailer Features Lust, Gunfire, Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik

Fifty Shades Darker, won’t hit theaters until February 10th but that doesn’t mean we can’t get new footage of the upcoming sequel before it’s release.

During the season premiere of the Bachelor, a new extended trailer was released for the film. Although it includes much of what we’ve seen before it does include Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new duet “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” as the trailer song. Plus, things seem to get a little deadlier as a mysterious female stalker shows up with a gun and we hear a gun shot.

Watch the new extended trailer of Fifty Shades Darker above.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty