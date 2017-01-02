Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail Was A Conspiracy

Watch.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Mariah Carey ended 2016 with major gusto.

The singer’s sketchy performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest had the whole world talking; but was it all just a set up by the producers of the show? According to reports, mother lamb “no sound issues” when rehearsing the night before the show for three hours. A rep for MC, Nicole Perna, says, “She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously. A shame that production set her up to fail.”

She added, “They told her it would be fine once she was onstage. However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.” As for her singing, an insider says Mariah had ample time to rehearse and chose not to, adding that she used a body double to rehearse in her place earlier on New Year’s Eve Day.

MC has yet to comment on the matter after her New Year’s Eve post but judging by her interview with Ryan Seacrest, even Mariah felt that something suspicious was going on.


Check out the video above.

Source: TMZ

conspiracy , mariah carey , new years , performance , ryan seacrest , tv

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist