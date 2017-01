Ariana Grande will be a character in the game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius! You can download the game onto your phone and play as Ariana Grande’s character “DW”. She even wears Grande’s signature outfit from her “Dangerous Woman” album cover. Here’s a little behind the scenes and preview Ariana shared on her instagram.

Source:http://www.thefader.com/2017/01/02/ariana-grande-final-fantasy-brave-exvius

