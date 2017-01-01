Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance Has Twitter Saying #RIPMariah

Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance Has Twitter Saying #RIPMariah

The diva was caught lip syncing.

11 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Mariah Carey is known for her impeccable pipes, but they were nowhere to be found during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, when a technical malfunction during her song “Emotions” left her struggling to keep up with the lyrics and music.

The real disaster occurred minutes later, however, when a prerecording of her hit song, “We Belong Together” continued to play when Carey gave up on the number, exposing a clear lip-syncing mishap.

She defended herself, saying that they had failed to do a correct sound check. However, the troubles continued on after that, as Carey explained to the audience, “We’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said. “Let the audience sing.”

It was a rare incident for the artist who is known for her vocal strength, watch the entire  embracing incident below:

She continued to try and make corrections while on stage, but paused at one point to say, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Twitter had jokes at Carey’s expense.

 

After the performance ended Carey took to Twitter to apologize to fans, but kept it light, cracking a joke about the mishap as well. After this many years at the top of the music industry, it’s clear that Carey has seen it all.

We hope the on-stage drama didn’t ruin the rest of her night.

 

SOURCE: NewYorkTimes

 

