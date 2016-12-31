Entertainment News
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning Of Lamar Odom’s Reality Show Deal

Find out why she's allegedly "freaking out" about it.

18 hours ago

Bel
Khloe And Lamar

Source: Alo Ceballos / Contributor / Getty

Khloé Kardashian didn’t think twice about spilling all kinds of tea on her ex-husband Lamar Odom on her reality show, even during his weakest moments, but now that the shoe might be on the other foot, she’s “freaking out,” according to a new report.

After People reported that Lamar Odom is filming a new reality show in rehab, where he checked himself in as a “precautionary measure” earlier this month, Khloé apparently starting blowing up her lawyers’ phones to put a stop to it.

OK! Magazine reports that the 32-year-old “is freaking out that he’s going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera,” adding, “She’s already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward.”

The source adds, “the last thing she needs is for all of her past drama with Lamar to be dredged up again on TV. She’s finally moved on with her life.”

Hmm. That’s probably how Lamar felt the past two years when his personal struggles were put on blast for the whole world to see, no?

SOURCE: OK! Magazine

