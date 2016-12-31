Ronda Rousey Loses Fight After 48 Seconds, Social Media Erupts

Ronda Rousey made her big comeback Friday night (Dec 30) in a match against fellow fighter, Amanda Nunes.

The UFC star came back after a knockout loss against Holly Holm last year (12-2) that led to her being temporarily unconscious. But unfortunately, her comeback on Friday fell flat after the fight was called 48 seconds into the first round.

As reported by ESPN: “I’m stopping everybody like that,” Nunes said. “When I asked for this fight, I knew everything. I was preparing my mind, spirit, body. I know Ronda Rousey is big. They know and love Ronda Rousey, but no one is going to take this belt from me.”

Rousey, 29, walked out of the Octagon without assistance. She did not immediately address the cameras or media. The UFC 207 fight week was unique in that Rousey did not participate in any traditional fight-week media obligations, saying she was focused only on winning the bout.

While Ronda was more than likely recovering today, social media went ham, sparring with jokes.

To be fair Ronda Rousey won the electoral college vote — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC https://t.co/qZ6hABDkY3 — Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey has to go into journalism or farming or something — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) December 31, 2016

BREAKING: ronda rousey has already celebrated new year after getting punched into next week — k e e t 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) December 31, 2016

Official footage of Ronda Rousey training for #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/Nt1iKOXifH — Nate Townsend (@natedigad) December 31, 2016

Honestly, most of us haven’t even been to a UFC match, never mind professionally fought. So to make fun of Ronda is a low-blow (no pun intended). Hopefully, if she chooses to get back in the ring next year, she’ll be better prepared physically and mentally.

RELATED STORIES:

Idris Elba Made Our Fantasies Come True, Wins Kick Boxing Match

Ken Norton, Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Dies At 70

ESPYS 2015: Ronda Rousey Rips Floyd Mayweather; Caitlyn Jenner’s Inspiring Speech & More

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: