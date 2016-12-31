Entertainment News
Ronda Rousey Loses Fight After 48 Seconds, Social Media Erupts

15 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
UFC 193: Rousey v Holm

Source: Quinn Rooney / Getty

Ronda Rousey made her big comeback Friday night (Dec 30) in a match against fellow fighter, Amanda Nunes.

The UFC star came back after a knockout loss against Holly Holm last year (12-2) that led to her being temporarily unconscious. But unfortunately, her comeback on Friday fell flat after the fight was called 48 seconds into the first round.

As reported by ESPN: “I’m stopping everybody like that,” Nunes said. “When I asked for this fight, I knew everything. I was preparing my mind, spirit, body. I know Ronda Rousey is big. They know and love Ronda Rousey, but no one is going to take this belt from me.”

Rousey, 29, walked out of the Octagon without assistance. She did not immediately address the cameras or media. The UFC 207 fight week was unique in that Rousey did not participate in any traditional fight-week media obligations, saying she was focused only on winning the bout.

While Ronda was more than likely recovering today, social media went ham, sparring with jokes.

Honestly, most of us haven’t even been to a UFC match, never mind professionally fought. So to make fun of Ronda is a low-blow (no pun intended). Hopefully, if she chooses to get back in the ring next year, she’ll be better prepared physically and mentally.

Playlist