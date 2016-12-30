Dralo: J. Lo And Drake Kiss And Set The Internet On Fire

It looks like the rumors and contrived photos of J. Lo and Drake cuddling like two high school kids all lead to one thing: #DraLo are an item. The Hollywood duo were caught kissing and slow dancing with each other at Drake’s dad’s prom themed party. #Dralo were reportedly crowned prom king and queen, which led to their romantic moment.
Whether you believe what #DraLo are selling or not, they’re definitely cooking up something for 2017.
