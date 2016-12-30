Entertainment News
#Dralo: J. Lo And Drake Kiss And Set The Internet On Fire

Are J. Lo and Drake a real couple or is this a publicity stunt?


It looks like the rumors and contrived photos of J. Lo and Drake cuddling like two high school kids all lead to one thing: #DraLo are an item. The Hollywood duo were caught kissing and slow dancing with each other at Drake’s dad’s prom themed party. #Dralo were reportedly crowned prom king and queen, which led to their romantic moment.

Awww that slow dance tho! 😍😍 #DraLo is REAL

A video posted by @savedrizzy on

@therealdennisg MARRY ME 😭😭 YOU'RE THE CUTEST 😍 #Drake #Dralo #JenniferLopez (Cred: @savedrizzy)

A video posted by Beyoncé & Draqué (@ovobeyhive) on

#BaeWatch #WinterWonderland #Drake #Jlo #PromNight (See previous post for video) #Dralo

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Whether you believe what #DraLo are selling or not, they’re definitely cooking up something for 2017.

