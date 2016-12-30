NY Emergency Worker Accused Of Falsifying Christmas Robbery

Photo by

NY Emergency Worker Accused Of Falsifying Christmas Robbery

Steven Sampson, a 41-year-old NYC EMT worker, faces criminal charges after authorities reveal he fabricated a robbery on Christmas morning.

6 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
A Bronx EMT worker faces criminal charges after authorities discovered he fabricated a Christmas robbery story, the New York Daily News reports.

Steven Sampson, 41, on Wednesday was charged with making a false written statement and filing a false report, writes the news outlet.

Investigators grew suspicious after Sampson changed his account several times, then revoked his story completely, the report says.

Sampson originally claimed he was robbed by four masked men at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning after he stopped his car to rearrange gifts in the trunk.

“‘Hey cracker, we’re going to take your (expletive).’ Basically, that’s what they said,” Sampson told CBS New York in an initial interview.

The EMT told police the men made out with $2,500 in items, including a drone and gift cards. Sampson said he was prepared to defend himself against the robbers and suffered a stab wound to the arm, CBS reports.

In response the FDNY told the Daily News they will also launch a probe into the incident. Sampson’s wife Michelle says she stands behind her husband’s initial account when the Daily News contacted her for comment.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsCBS New York

NEWS ROUNDUP: NYPD Cops To Receive Raise For Wearing Body Cams…AND MORE

New York Man Who Fathered Child With High School Teacher Confesses To Killing Both

EMT , falsified report , New York City , NYPD , robbery

