News and Gossip
Home > News And Gossip

Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced

Halle Berry is going into the New Year single.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
USA - 'Cloud Atlas' Premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

After a year of back and forth, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced. According to TMZ, both Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October of 2015, but California law requires there only be one petitioner; which Martinez granted to Berry.

They will share joint custody of their son Maceo while they continue to work on their property settlement despite there being a prenup, sources say.

Halle Berry has been busy working on her new lingerie line while we watch from social media.

RELATED STORIES:

Halle Berry Commemorates 50th Birthday With New Lingerie Line

Kevin Hart Talks ‘What Now’ Crushing On Halle Berry & Dethroning Seinfeld

halle berry , Olivier Martinez

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist