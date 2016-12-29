Rob Kardashian Hospitalized

Rob Kardashian was reportedly hospitalized, according to CNN.

The reality star showed signs of improvement earlier this year when he stepped back into the spotlight with new girlfriend, model Blac Chyna.

But their whirlwind romance, which included an engagement announcement and a baby, quickly spiraled downward as their relationship went mainstream with their reality show ‘Rob & Chyna.’ Tensions between the couple recently came to a head, when leaked text messages were posted to Chyna’s social media account, revealing negative feelings she reportedly had about her fiancé. The couple went through a public break up, which escalated into Chyna leaving their home with their newborn daughter, Dream.

While it is unclear why the 29-year-old was admitted into the hospital, he has been vocal in the past about his battle with Type 2 diabetes.

This is not the first time Rob has been hospitalized for the condition, but he seemed to be on the right track recently after losing weight and eating healthier foods.

