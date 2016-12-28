Entertainment News
Finished & Done: 7 Shocking Celebrity Splits Of 2016

We didn't see most of these coming.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Breaking up is hard to do – especially when you’re in the public eye and people are rooting for your relationship.

2016 was a tough year for many reasons and a lot of our favorite relationships couldn’t stand the rain. The year was so rough that it almost broke Kim and Kanye!

Luckily, they survived the whirlwind, but here’s a list of celeb couples who weren’t as fortunate:

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney 

Gaga fans have never seen their Mother Monster happier than when she was with Taylor. The gorgeous couple called it quits in July after dating for five years, citing distance and conflicting schedules.

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

T.I. & Tiny

No one saw this coming. Tiny, the ultimate ride or die chick, filed for divorce from T.I. in December after six years of marriage and three children together. The split came just a few months after Tip and Tiny were going back and forth on social media over her relationship with Floyd Mayweather.

61st Annual Cannes Film Festival - The Exchange Premiere

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

This breakup was a sure sign that 2016 was the year of utter shock and confusion. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad back in September and claimed he was a threat to the children. She even filed for sole custody of their six kids together, conceding only to give him visitation rights.

bella hadid and the weeknd

Source: splash / Splash News

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd

After a year and a half of dating, the hot model and her superstar singer beau called it quits back in November. No word on what officially ended the relationship, but the pair says they’ll still remain good friends.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart 

J.Lo and Casper’s relationship was pretty long compared to most Hollywood hookups. The pair started dating in 2012 when he was just her backup dancer, but ended their relationship this year in August. Sources say the love affair just came to a natural end. Now, rumors are swirling that J.Lo is getting cozy with Drake. Jen sure knows how to pick them.

Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet World Premiere Of Mary J. Blige - The London Sessions, An American Express Card Member Only Event At The Beacon Theater, NYC

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. has been through so much in her life that we were all rooting for her happiness. The queen of ‘no more drama’ found herself in lots of drama this year after filing for divorce from her husband of 12 years in July. Things have only gotten messier since the split, with Kendu seeking spousal support and refusing to give the singer her things back – including her Grammy Awards.

Calvin Klein Collection - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Iggy Azalea & Nick Young 

The perfect-seeming couple ended things earlier this year after Nick was publicly caught in a cheating scandal involving his ex girlfriend, who became pregnant. Iggy has since moved on with French Montana and seems to be doing better than she was at the start of the year.

