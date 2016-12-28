Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Khloe’s Boo Tristan Thompson Really The Father Of Newborn Child With His Ex?

Messy.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has gotten herself into more unnecessary drama with her new beau Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star’s ex-girlfriend Jordan gave birth to a newborn son earlier this month. However, Tristan didn’t show up to the hospital despite being booed up on the ‘Gram with Khloe. According to Bossip, because of his blatant absence, Tristan’s name is nowhere to be found on his newborn son’s birth certificate.

California law states that the father has to be physically present at the hospital to officially be named the parent on the initial birth certificate. Judging by her recent Instagram post, Jordan plans to do the best she can as a single mom.

Being a Mommy to YOU is the BEST gift I could EVER receive!💙✨

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

No word on whether or not Tristan will eventually step up, or what step-mama Khloe thinks about the drama.

SOURCE: Bossip 

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 photos Launch gallery

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian’s Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

baby , cleveland cavaliers , Khloe Kardashian , New Born , tristan thompson

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist