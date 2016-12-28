Is Khloe’s Boo Tristan Thompson Really The Father Of Newborn Child With His Ex?

Khloe Kardashian has gotten herself into more unnecessary drama with her new beau Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star’s ex-girlfriend Jordan gave birth to a newborn son earlier this month. However, Tristan didn’t show up to the hospital despite being booed up on the ‘Gram with Khloe. According to Bossip, because of his blatant absence, Tristan’s name is nowhere to be found on his newborn son’s birth certificate.

California law states that the father has to be physically present at the hospital to officially be named the parent on the initial birth certificate. Judging by her recent Instagram post, Jordan plans to do the best she can as a single mom.

Being a Mommy to YOU is the BEST gift I could EVER receive!💙✨ A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

No word on whether or not Tristan will eventually step up, or what step-mama Khloe thinks about the drama.

SOURCE: Bossip