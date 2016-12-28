Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake

Coincidence or pure shade?

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
NBC's '2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards' - Roaming Show

Source: Larry Busacca/NBC / Getty

Did Rihanna just tell us all we need to know regarding her thoughts on Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating? Seems so.

Rihanna and Jennifer have been longtime fans of one another, and more recently, even took a dip in the pool of friendship. Not only did the two hot tamales co-star in the animated film Home, RiRi gifted J. Lo a pair of navy blue thigh high boots from her Manolo Blahnik collaboration with a message that read, “To: The Baddest, Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me!!!”

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

But now, just as J. Lo’s gotten closer to the 6 God – Rihanna’s on-again, off-again hip-hop bae – reports say RiRi hit the unfollow button on Instagram, which leads us to believe there’s some truth to the romance.

Drake attended two consecutive J. Lo concerts in Las Vegas this month, then hosted an exclusive get-together for the singer. Clearly, our favorite bad girl isn’t here for it – but do either of the superstars care?

J. Lo posted this photo in the wee hours of the morning after RiRi unfollowed her. Drake also reposted. Coincidence or pure shade?

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

They’re looking very, very cozy.

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

5 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Dating , Drake , Jennifer Lopez , Rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist