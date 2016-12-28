Fashion
Kim Kardashian’s ‘Communist’ Hoodie Has Twitter Outraged

But does she even know what it means?

1 day ago

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld'

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kim Kardashian has made herself scarce after she was robbed for millions back in October, but this weekend she stepped out and – of course – made a statement.

Standing beside her husband Kanye West and daughter North at the Los Angeles Ballet School, Kim was photographed in an oversized hoodie adorned with the hammer and sickle, a communist symbol first seen during the Russian Revolution. Twitter immediately noticed and shared some fascinating commentary and conspiracy theories concerning Kim, Kanye’s friendship with Donald Trump, and Trump’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And this witty observation:

The hoodie is actually from a Vetements collaboration with SVMoscow, The Cut reports. “The red sweatshirt she was spotted wearing over Christmas is part of Vetements’ collaboration with SVMoscow, a concept store that bills itself as “the most secret shop” in the Russian capital,” the publication writes. “Think of it as Georgian native Demna Gvasalia’s answer to the “CCCP” T-shirts that were so popular in the early aughts, except it rings up at over $700.”

On top of making headlines for what she wore over the weekend, people were also pretty interested in the apparent end of her and Paris Hilton‘s longtime feud. It’s true; the two were seen mingling at Riccardo Tisci’s 2014 birthday party, but could a second photo-op mean BFFs once more?

Paris was spotted at Kris Jenner’s epic Christmas Eve party, where she and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flicked it up in black and gold. She even sent out this tweet last night:

Thoughts?

SOURCE: The Cut

