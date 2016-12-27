Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars, has died after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ and People.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher who was 60 years old, suffered the heart attack last week aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight 15 minutes prior to landing.

According to TMZ, a medic onboard performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived to take her to UCLA Medical Center, where she was unfortunately placed on a ventilator.

The actress recently published a book of her memoirs, “The Princess Diarist,” where she revealed that she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original ‘Star Wars’ movies.

Fisher is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Lourd and her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.

SOURCE: TMZ, People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Related Carrie Fisher News

Carrie Fisher Reveals She Had An Intense Affair With Harrison Ford On Star Wars

Is Trump A Cocaine Addict? Carrie Fisher Aka ‘Princess Leia’ Says ‘Absolutely’